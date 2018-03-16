150 Duck Landing Lane

房产描述

Oceanfront and one-of-a-kind, this impressive home in Duck Landing offers the air of a Caribbean estate and is appointed to make you feel like royalty. The luxury of eight master suites and several living areas, including a great room with sweeping ocean views, provide the space to comfortably accommodate everyone. Enjoy the theater room, sports bar, and rec room with pool table and foosball or retreat to the study. Relaxation comes easy with conveniences such as a glass elevator, poolside cabana with wet bar, refrigerator, sauna, half bath and sun deck. Plus, the private walkway elevated over the pool area leads to a dune top cabana with center island, perfect for morning coffee or evening cocktails overlooking the ocean. Entire exterior just repainted(4/14). Potential ROI, almost 11%. Duck Landing offers a Clubhouse with fitness center, tennis courts, meeting area, indoor community pool and baby pool, beach access with parking and sidewalks from the oceanfront right into Duck Village for shopping and dining!