Nobbys Creek, 2484 - Australia

房产描述

For a comprehensive eBrochure email darren@kenjacobs.com.au Nestled in the undulating hills north-west of Byron Bay, and just 35 minute's from Gold Coast International Airport Rosehill Estate is a magical 370 acre hideaway situated in the very heart of the Tweed River Valley A working property, as well as a unique lifestyle, tourism and investment opportunity The estate consists of a variety of buildings, a spring water bottling operation, rich grazing pastures, mango and cabinet timber plantations, manicured grounds, and numerous waterways Accessed via a grand porte-cochere, the 270sqm architecturally designed residence sits framed by wide verandahs, decks, and manicured gardens Featuring three ensuite bedrooms, with the main bedroom suite privately situated within one wing The residence has a wonderful open plan living/dining/kitchen area that opens on two sides to wide sweeping covered decks There is also a separate media or rumpus room, as well as a mudroom with plenty of built-in storage Across a second lagoon adjacent the main residence sits the boutique conference centre, which includes a large meeting room, breakout rooms, billiard room, farm offices, kitchen and bathroom An adjacent worker's cottage provides additional accommodation, ideal for an onsite manager Rosehill Estate is home to the successful 'Quest' natural spring water operation, which is bottled at the source in the property's established onsite bottling plant Enhancing this multifaceted property's income generating potential is a mango plantation complete with a packing shed and storage facility There are approximately 1000 fruit bearing trees, which, like the water bottling facility, come with full organic certification from Australian Certified Organic There is an abundance of water including 14 dams, aquifers and a serene lagoon with a canoe gazebo and fountain Rosehill Estate is currently home to an award winning Percheron horse breeding program Purpose designed facilities include a round yard, an equestrian arena, numerous fenced paddocks with dams, and three generous stables capable of holding up to ten horses in total The estate is also set up to run and breed cattle, with other features including a cattle yard, machinery shed, and fully fenced pastures with independent water supply The property is perfectly positioned, being just 15 minute's from the pristine beaches of the Tweed Coast, 35 minute's from the Gold Coast Airport Inspect by appointment