在售 - St Petersburg, United States - ¥15,832,664
St Petersburg, 33710 - United States

211 Sunset Dr N

约¥15,832,664
原货币价格 $2,499,000

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (5 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 7381
    平方英尺 (160.0 英亩)

房产描述

ELEGANCE, HISTORY AND SPLENDOR! This 7381 sqft Italian Villa Masterpiece originally built in the 1920's has been extensively restored and renovated in 2001 - 2006 and again in 2012. , once the winter estate of the one and only Babe Ruth, may be the most uniquely beautiful waterfront home in all of Tampa Bay. Its $2M+ 3-Year restoration yields breathtaking results - harkening back to a bygone era when baseball was king. A plethora of arched doors, coffered ceilings, distressed woodworking, limestone finishes, French Clay tile flooring and hundreds of design elements imported from NY & abroad create an unforgettable effect that transcends time. Every room is luxuriously detailed - magically blending the old with the new. Spectacular Tuscany gourmet kitchen boasts top of the line appliances, massive center island, copper sinks, huge butcher block & so much more. Superb wetbar & provincial casual dining are complemented by a stunning olde world wine room. Brilliantly restored handrails, balusters & columns deliver a rich distinctive Hemmingway appeal. Rotunda game room, huge media room, 2 enclosed sun rooms, office, den, living room, impressive formal dining, opulent guest house, 3 balconies & 5 sitting areas are all finished with a rare, sublime sophistication. Back yard is an inspiring sensory event - plush landscaping encases a gorgeous PebbleTec Pool/Spa, imported English greenhouse & fine bath house. Rest on 150ft of seawall is the fine covered dock with boatlift & dual jetski lifts.

上市日期: 2014年10月22日

MLS ID: U7713474

联系方式

分部：
CENTURY21 Jim White & Associates
代理经纪:
James White
7273673795

周边设施

周边设施
