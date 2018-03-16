高端地产新闻
在售 - Colton, CA, United States - ¥12,031,304
Colton, CA, 92324 - United States

0 Reche Canyon Road

约¥12,031,304
原货币价格 $1,899,000
土地

详情

  • 466.0
    英亩

房产描述

" Reche Canyon Crown Jewel."This is a prime piece of California Real Estate with many opportunities for future growth and income potential. Majestic Views of Surrounding Mountains and city lights. This acreage is in 3 separate parcels (471-240-001/256.15=ac) ,(471-240-003/55.95=ac. in City of Colton) Third, 474-040-005/154.09=ac City of Moreno Valley). All Located in County of Riverside. Perfect for development with Springs on property. Great location to shopping, schools, freeways ect. Call today for your personal tour! Owners will consider all offers on all of the property.

上市日期: 2009年12月15日

MLS ID: E663927

联系方式

分部：
Century 21 Lois Lauer Realty Redlands
代理经纪:
Debra Karr
(909)748-7136

周边设施
