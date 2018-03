房产描述

A two lot combination, offering a private knoll-top for the construction of an exclusive residence on 1.32 acres of gently sloping terrain. This estate parcel is an ideal setting for a family compound directly adjoining Bridges ski trail with on-grade ski in / ski out access. Bathed in all-day sun, the site is easily accessible and possesses mature, lush vegetation, yet outstanding views of the San Sophia Range.