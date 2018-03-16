高端地产新闻
在售 - Moultonborough, NH, United States - ¥12,512,810
免费询盘

Moultonborough, NH, 03254 - United States

48 Captains Walk Drive

约¥12,512,810
原货币价格 $1,975,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 3 半卫)
  • 5435
    平方英尺 (1.52 英亩)

房产描述

Contemporary,Victorian, Single Family - Moultonborough, NH Moultonborough Exceptional Lakeside Living! 180 southwestern views of Lake Winnipesaukee, the mountains from the Belknaps in the south to the Sandwich Range in the Northwest. Sun all day and sunsets every night. Two dock system, breakwater, beautiful landscaping, a private carriage house with game room and in-law apartment, A/C, home theater,3 season porch, deck off 1st floor Master Bedroom. Great Room with fireplace, 2 story entry foyer and updated large kitchen opens to a deck and screened porch. The property is located in the center of the lake with easy boat access to multiple towns and islands. The asking price is $700,000 under assessment! This is a great property, location and orientation making for a complete family compound for year-round enjoyment and a great value!!

上市日期: 2013年4月12日

MLS ID: 4228378

联系方式

分部：
Maxfield Real Estate
代理经纪:
Randall Parker
(603)455-6913

