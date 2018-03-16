373 Laurel Ridge Lane, Unit 5

房产描述

ELK RIVER Picture perfect setting, majestic mountain views, and a myriad of custom details make this the perfect place to call home. Main level features great room with cathedral ceiling and massive rock fireplace, eclectic kitchen with breakfast room, morning room, formal dining area, guest bedroom/office, full bath, and thoughtfully designed master suite with his and her baths. Downstairs level reigns supreme in comfort for guests with three peaceful and private bedroom suites surrounding a central family room. Expansive open and covered decks, sauna, hot tub and two-car garage complete this mountain oasis.