在售 - Telluride, United States - ¥64,939,900
Telluride, 81435 - United States

685 Wilson Way

约¥64,939,900
原货币价格 $10,250,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 11729
    平方英尺 (35.11 英亩)

房产描述

Located on 35 acres within the spectacular Gray Head Wilderness Preserve , Catmando is unsurpassed in craftsmanship and setting . Perched overlooking Ski Area , surrounded by the Telluride region's entire collection of 13,000-14,000+ peaks , this owner/developer historic renovation is one of a kind. The main living area consists of a Pre-Civil War barn with ceilings up to 35 feet, Observatory , Gym , Game/Theatre room. The estate's backyard incorporates a private resort incl. ponds/waterfalls living/entertainment area featuring Bhutanese inspired bridge, fire-pit, Mountain Palapa , multi-tiered patios and much more. The views are unmatched anywhere in America ,custom finishes unrivaled ,and amenities unequaled. Just to see this gem of the Rockies is a

MLS ID: F1406031825700006

联系方式

分部：
Telluride Real Estate Corp
代理经纪:
Steve Catsman
970-728-1605

