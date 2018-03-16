685 Wilson Way

房产描述

Located on 35 acres within the spectacular Gray Head Wilderness Preserve , Catmando is unsurpassed in craftsmanship and setting . Perched overlooking Ski Area , surrounded by the Telluride region's entire collection of 13,000-14,000+ peaks , this owner/developer historic renovation is one of a kind. The main living area consists of a Pre-Civil War barn with ceilings up to 35 feet, Observatory , Gym , Game/Theatre room. The estate's backyard incorporates a private resort incl. ponds/waterfalls living/entertainment area featuring Bhutanese inspired bridge, fire-pit, Mountain Palapa , multi-tiered patios and much more. The views are unmatched anywhere in America ,custom finishes unrivaled ,and amenities unequaled. Just to see this gem of the Rockies is a