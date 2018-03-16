高端地产新闻
在售 - Alpine, TN, United States - ¥9,249,976
Alpine, TN, 38543 - United States

517 Ledford Lane

约¥9,249,976
原货币价格 $1,460,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2800
    平方英尺 (133.0 英亩)

房产描述

**Property can be purchased with only 80 acres for $1,300,000 or 133 acres $1,460,000** With 133 acres of spectacular, secluded and gently rolling land, 2 impeccably designed custom residences w/ guest house are situated at the end of the road, fenced & cross fenced, & offers panoramic mountain views in every direction. These pristine acres are full of wildlife & has frontage on the Obey River. A waterfall & spring are located on the property. 517 Ledford Lane features 2,800 SF of living area with 3BR/2.5BA, kitchen w/ upgraded appliances, center island, plus eat-in area. A cozy sun room connects just of the kitchen that will access to a large covered back porch. The spacious family room features a FP & fabulous wall to wall cabinetry. The formal dining room is situated just off the kitchen preparation area. A 2-car garage is located to the rear of the home.

上市日期: 2013年3月30日

MLS ID: 160164

联系方式

分部：
Exit Rocky Top
代理经纪:
Donnita Hill
(931)526-4455

