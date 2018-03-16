高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Banner Elk, NC, United States - ¥8,838,162
免费询盘

Banner Elk, NC, 28604 - United States

136 Cardinal Court

约¥8,838,162
原货币价格 $1,395,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

ELK RIVER MOUNTAIN LIVING AT ITS FINEST Enjoy complete privacy and convenience with a breathtaking view of Beech Mountain and the Elk River golf course from this impeccably maintained four bedroom, five bath home. A great room with hand laid stone rock fireplace, opens onto spacious deck, ideal for outdoor entertaining. The open kitchen includes a breakfast area with computer nook, and separate formal dining room. A conveniently located laundry room leads into a two-car garage with golf cart storage. The main floor features a master suite with individual his and hers baths and closets, additional guest suite with bath, and separate powder room, ideal one level living for a couple. The lower level offers a large game room/ entertainment/ billiards area with fireplace and wet bar, study/exercise room, and two guest bedrooms with baths. Majestic mountain vistas abound from this outstanding Elk River residence.

上市日期: 2013年3月28日

MLS ID: N/A

联系方式

分部：
Elk River Realty
代理经纪:
Richard (Rick) Foster, II
(828)898-9777

联系方式

分部：
Elk River Realty
代理经纪:
Richard (Rick) Foster, II
(828)898-9777

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_