136 Cardinal Court

房产描述

ELK RIVER MOUNTAIN LIVING AT ITS FINEST Enjoy complete privacy and convenience with a breathtaking view of Beech Mountain and the Elk River golf course from this impeccably maintained four bedroom, five bath home. A great room with hand laid stone rock fireplace, opens onto spacious deck, ideal for outdoor entertaining. The open kitchen includes a breakfast area with computer nook, and separate formal dining room. A conveniently located laundry room leads into a two-car garage with golf cart storage. The main floor features a master suite with individual his and hers baths and closets, additional guest suite with bath, and separate powder room, ideal one level living for a couple. The lower level offers a large game room/ entertainment/ billiards area with fireplace and wet bar, study/exercise room, and two guest bedrooms with baths. Majestic mountain vistas abound from this outstanding Elk River residence.