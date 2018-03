房产描述

Lot 15C-1 is Gray Head's most secluded Parcel with Telluride's most unique vistas from canyon, 150 ft. rock spires, undulating features which will accomodate the water features of your dreams, to the iconic Wilson Peak and Lizard Head .Of course , Gray Head also features ownership in Parcel 17 and access to the Wilderness Preserve all within 20 minutes from Dtwn where Valet Parking and Auberge/E52 amenities await