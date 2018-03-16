高端地产新闻
在售 - Miramar Beach, FL, United States - ¥19,006,800
Miramar Beach, FL, 32550 - United States

219 Scenic Gulf Drive # 1840

约¥19,006,800
原货币价格 $3,000,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4100
    平方英尺

房产描述

Uncompromised elegance epitomizes this prestigious penthouse residence encompassing two floors at the exclusive, Gulf-front address of Grand Dunes in Destin, Florida. This 4100 sq. ft. masterpiece offers 180-degree views of the pristine, snow white beaches and Caribbean-like waters that characterize the Emerald Coast of Florida, a playground for the affluent from all over the world. It is the ultimate indulgence in luxury and opulence, offering 5 private bedroom retreats, 5 lavishly detailed baths, a formal dining table that will accommodate 10 fortunate guests, and plenty of plush seating beneath soaring inset ceilings and grand chandeliers. The gorgeous kitchen includes stainless appliances and full length windows facing the gulf. The multi-tier balconies off bedrooms and the living

上市日期: 2013年3月14日

MLS ID: 593078

联系方式

分部：
Somers & Company
代理经纪:
John Paul Somers
(850)654-7777

