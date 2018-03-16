113 Joaquin Road

房产描述

The residence's architect, Hugh Newell Jacobsen, has a reputation for ''spaces that that feel at once familiar and inventive.'' The architecture of this exquisite home is distinguished by the sparse detail of geometric, pavilion-like forms and simple roof lines that enhance the vibrant and comfortable spaces within. Situate on nearly 3 acres of lushly wooded property with end of the road privacy, the residence frames views of surrounding peaks and possesses warm solar exposure. The flow of the floor plan is both inviting and intriguing, as movement to each space creates new and exciting identities. Expansive patios and decking flow seamlessly to the exterior inviting its owner and guests to outdoor living spaces. A perfect mix of both art and architecture for generations of family. A Christie's International Real Estate Signature Program property.