在售 - Telluride, United States - ¥41,149,722
Telluride, 81435 - United States

113 Joaquin Road

约¥41,149,722
原货币价格 $6,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4644
    平方英尺 (2.81 英亩)

房产描述

The residence's architect, Hugh Newell Jacobsen, has a reputation for ''spaces that that feel at once familiar and inventive.'' The architecture of this exquisite home is distinguished by the sparse detail of geometric, pavilion-like forms and simple roof lines that enhance the vibrant and comfortable spaces within. Situate on nearly 3 acres of lushly wooded property with end of the road privacy, the residence frames views of surrounding peaks and possesses warm solar exposure. The flow of the floor plan is both inviting and intriguing, as movement to each space creates new and exciting identities. Expansive patios and decking flow seamlessly to the exterior inviting its owner and guests to outdoor living spaces. A perfect mix of both art and architecture for generations of family. A Christie's International Real Estate Signature Program property.

MLS ID: F1402061641700097

联系方式

分部：
Telluride Real Estate Corp
代理经纪:
T.D. Smith
(970) 728-1606

_