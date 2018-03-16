高端地产新闻
在售 - Banner Elk, NC, United States - ¥9,471,722
Banner Elk, NC, 28604 - United States

1840 Elk River Parkway

约¥9,471,722
原货币价格 $1,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

ELK RIVER Antique pavers lead you to this distinctive home located on a six acre tract. Enjoy soft summer breezes and the natural beauty of the mountains from covered decks on both levels of this like-new four bedroom, four and one-half bath home. Main level features a great room with stately rock fireplace, master suite, kitchen, dining area, den, and a multitude of customized features. Lower level offers spacious family room with dry-stack fireplace, game room, and three bedroom suites. This home makes the perfect summer retreat.

上市日期: 2009年7月20日

MLS ID: N/A

联系方式

分部：
Elk River Realty
代理经纪:
Richard (Rick) Foster, II
(828)898-9777

周边设施

周边设施
