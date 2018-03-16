高端地产新闻
在售 - Kelowna, Canada - ¥9,285,411
Kelowna, V1W 4C8 - Canada

4390 June Springs Road (ruth Road)

约¥9,285,411
原货币价格 $1,465,593
土地

详情

  • 80.0
    英亩

房产描述

Natural development opportunity - 80 acres in Kelowna The Sky is the Limit 80 acres surrounded by Myra-Bellvue Provincial Park and minutes from Central Kelowna, Kettle Valley Myra Trestles, airport, Big White and world class golf. Ideal for a wilderness resort with multiple building sites and Priest Creek running through the property. Other possibilities could be a boutique wellness center, hotel or just a pristine private setting encompassing mountain, city and lake views. For more information call Domeij & Associates, Royal LePage Kelowna @ 250-717-2214 or toll free 1-888-238-7653 or visit www.davedomeij.com. All information and measurements are deemed correct but not guaranteed, please verify if important.

上市日期: 2013年1月18日

MLS ID: 10145920

联系方式

分部：
Royal LePage Kelowna
代理经纪:
Domeij and Associates
(250)717-2214

_