房产描述

Combine luxury and comfort with this nicely decorated 4 bed, 4 bath home on 200 ft. of magnificent beachfront, which offers the peace and relaxation of a secluded Island in the Bahamas for your perfect private retreat.



Other amenities include a heated pool, patio, pool house, and a 1 bed suite attached to the pool house for additional accommodations.



Windermere Island is a gated community, connected by bridge to Eleuthera, and offers 24-hour security, tennis court, and peace of mind.