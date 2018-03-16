454 Summit Park Dr

房产描述

ELK RIVER Picture perfect setting among natural plants, shrubs, boulder outcroppings, powerful mountain views and a myriad of custom details make this the perfect place to call home. Main level features great room with cathedral ceiling and massive rock fireplace, eclectic kitchen with breakfast room, morning room, formal dining area, powder room, laundry room and thoughtfully designed master suite with his and her baths. Downstairs level reigns supreme in comfort for guests with three peaceful and private bedroom suites. Expansive open and covered decks and two-car garage complete this mountain oasis.