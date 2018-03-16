高端地产新闻
在售 - Banner Elk, NC, United States - ¥15,522,220
免费询盘

Banner Elk, NC, 28604 - United States

454 Summit Park Dr

约¥15,522,220
原货币价格 $2,450,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

ELK RIVER Picture perfect setting among natural plants, shrubs, boulder outcroppings, powerful mountain views and a myriad of custom details make this the perfect place to call home. Main level features great room with cathedral ceiling and massive rock fireplace, eclectic kitchen with breakfast room, morning room, formal dining area, powder room, laundry room and thoughtfully designed master suite with his and her baths. Downstairs level reigns supreme in comfort for guests with three peaceful and private bedroom suites. Expansive open and covered decks and two-car garage complete this mountain oasis.

上市日期: 2009年5月7日

MLS ID: N/A

联系方式

分部：
Elk River Realty
代理经纪:
Richard (Rick) Foster, II
(828)898-9777

