在售 - Eleuthera, The Bahamas - ¥20,273,920
免费询盘

Eleuthera, The Bahamas

约¥20,273,920
原货币价格 $3,200,000
其他

房产描述

South Pimlico is located just off of Current island, North Eleuthera, and only a 20-minute boat ride from picturesque Spanish Wells with marinas, shops, and restaurants.

South Pimlico has over 3 miles of water frontage, much of it with sheltered deepwater access. Great elevations and views make this an ideal place for an island development or a private retreat.

North Eleuthera also hosts an international airport with a private FBO which also provides easy access to world Famous Harbour island.

South Pimlico could be your ideal private, yet easily accessible island getaway retreat.

MLS ID: F1504071853700005

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
John Christie
+1 242 322 1041

周边设施

周边设施
