在售 - Other Bahamas, The Bahamas - ¥9,503,400
免费询盘

Other Bahamas, The Bahamas

约¥9,503,400
原货币价格 $1,500,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3266
    平方英尺

房产描述

Welcome to The Bahamas' most legendary fishing resort and discover the private island lifestyle and timeless heritage of Deep Water Cay. This watersports paradise is a relaxing escape from everyday life, and here the fishing tales are all true. And with air service to Freeport from many Eastern U.S. cities, as well as a private landing strip and customs clearance right on the cay, getting here is just as stress-free.

GUMBO LIMBO
The Gumbo-Limbo beach house is an inspiring, turn-key residence with 2,486 sq. ft. of living space, a 780 sq. patio, stunning oceanfront views, plenty of room for privacy and all modern comforts and conveniences. With three bedrooms, a spacious living room and kitchen, the Gumbo-Limbo is the height of Bahamian luxury. Plus, all the activities of the island are close by. Features include hardwood floors, stone countertops, GE Monogram appliances, baths with rain showers, an outdoor patio area with private wading pool, cedar shake roofs, and sunset views.

ISLAND AMENITIES
- Welcome Center
- Landing Dock
- Lodge with bar/grill
- Fitness Center and pool
- 4,000 foot private runway
- Customs clearance
- Marina and boat storage

Unwind after a full day of fishing or scuba diving and then wake to warm waves lapping on the shores just a few feet from your front door. This is the idyllic place to call home.

Download the flip books below:

Gumbo Limbo House
http://issuu.com/publicusco/docs/gumbo_limbo?e=8054736/10582079

Deep Water Cay Buyer's Guide
http://issuu.com/publicusco/docs/dwc010m_buyersguide_12.12?e=8054736/10543711

MLS ID: F1411290646700003

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
John Christie
+1 242 322 1041

_