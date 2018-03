房产描述

This elevated beachfront parcel comprises 1.374 acres with 151 front feet on one of the world's most famous beaches and is located in The Bahamas' most luxurious golf course gated communities, Ocean Club Estates.



Membership privileges include access and enjoyment of the amenities at both the One & Only Ocean Club Resort as well as the Atlantis Resort.



Enjoy sunset moments on unspoiled white sandy beaches and luxurious living in the Bahamas' most talked about and most sought after community.