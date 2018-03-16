Grand Bahama, The Bahamas

房产描述

Situated in one of Grand Bahama’s most desirable neighborhoods on a fantastic point lot with panoramic water views, this stunning island masterpiece aims to please.



Nestled on enclosed and elevated grounds with over 410 feet of sturdy canal frontage, the home boasts amazing and rare canal to ocean views. Boaters will love the ability to zoom from dock to our turquoise Bahamian sea within moments accessing endless sandy beaches, phenomenal fishing and numerous pristine cays to explore.



The home has 6 bedrooms 4.5 baths with separate office and maids quarters offering close to 6,000 square feet under air and over 2,000 square feet of covered patio and garage space totalling 8,252 square feet.



Finished with the finest, features include solid mahogany doors and cabinets, granite counter-tops, travertine and Brazilian cherry wood floors, Viking and Subzero appliances and superior quality fixtures throughout.



Wine enthusiasts will delight in the outstanding wine storage room and fitness buffs will appreciate the home gym. Making most of both indoor and outdoor living, the home features a massive covered patio overlooking the pool with waterfall effects and spa tub.



Not all beauty but function too, this solidly constructed home features copper seamed roof, Anderson windows with stylish hurricane shutters, stand-by generator, security system, completely enclosed and gated grounds and a 3 car garage.



Full amenities are too many to name, but this home is considered one of the most beautiful on the island and is a definite must see.



Call to arrange a viewing today!

