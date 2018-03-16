Grand Bahama, The Bahamas

房产描述

Reduced Again !! A rare opportunity to own a beach-front Shoreline home this gorgeous Acacia style beach house comprises 5 bedrooms with 5.5 bathrooms and boasts over 4000 square feet in size. Nestled directly on Fortune Beach and amid beautifully landscaped gardens, paradise is just outside your back door.



The epitome of island living the home features include granite counter-tops, custom cabinetry, Travertine tiles floors, vaulted pickled wood ceilings, recessed lighting and the finest finishes and furnishings throughout.



Filled with character and charm the home is spread over 3 floors each offering amazing turquoise water views. You'll love the massive partially covered back deck over looking the sea providing the perfect locations for entertaining, bbq's, dinners al fresco and lounging in the sun. The lush landscaping throughout Shoreline ensures ample privacy.



This treasure isn't all just looks but substance too, with hurricane impact windows and doors, metal roof, hardi-board siding and spacious 2 car garage.



Shoreline is a prestigious private gated community of 76 luxuriously appointed Bahamian style homes on over 26 acres centered around a lake. Not to be missed is Shoreline's incredible infinity rock pool with waterfalls, large spa tub and covered central club house. The homes are arranged in spacious crescent formations, each crescent with its own swimming pool and BBQ area. Further, Shoreline includes state of the art fitness center, 2 tennis courts, basketball court, lap pool and tapas bar.



This amazing home is located closest to the beach accessing miles of white sand. The beach at Shoreline is breathtaking and offers miles of fabulous white sand stretching east and west as far as the eye can see.



Call to arrange a viewing today!