Nassau New Providence, The Bahamas

房产描述

This stunning, colonial home was built in 1924 and boasts of extensive renovations and expansions. Considered on of the finest homes on the popular Eastern Road, The Columns is a property with unparalleled beauty and charm.



The home comprises 5,340 sq. ft. of living space with a garage apartment, bedroom with ensuite baths, formal living room and dining room, sitting room, casual family room connecting to a casual dining area, bahama room and extensive outdoor patios and verandahs.



The well thought out floor plan provides wonderful flow throughout each area and is perfect for the casual living of a large family as well as formal entertaining. A newly renovated kitchen with granite counters and top of the line appliances is sure to inspire any culinary expert. Additional features include 12' ceilings, handsome crown moldings, elegant hard wood floors and italian tile.



The Columns sits comfortable on over three acres of lush tropical grounds, covered patios with panoramic ocean views, a circular driveway with electronic entrance and exit gates, and an intimate pool and patio area to the rear.



Across the road you will find a 100 ft. of private water frontage with sufficient space to accommodate an ocean front cabana.



As an added convenience, this home is equipped with a fully automated 50kw generator, roll down shutters and staff quarters.

