在售 - Paradise Island, The Bahamas - ¥47,485,322
Paradise Island, The Bahamas

约¥47,485,322
原货币价格 $7,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 5334
    平方英尺

房产描述

Enjoying a private beachfront setting on the exclusive western end of Paradise Island, this luxury villa sits amid a collection of properties that span the full width of the island from beach-side to harbourside.

Villa 1 is a custom-designed beachfront four bedroom villas with 5,290 sq. ft of air conditioned space. A portrait of modern luxury, each villa features its own private waterfront pool and lush tropical landscaping with unobstructed water views.

The high-quality construction includes a superior interior finish with natural textures, marble, top-end appliances and fixtures.home outfitted with exquisite decor. Tropical landscaping, splendid water views, and a private pool define the residence, while a range of five-star amenities include a professional chef, concierge, housekeeping and laundry services, ground maintenance, as well as a private dock and gym facilities.

Accessible via a private water taxi, this amazing home offers the ultimate retreat with the exclusivity of being located on one of the most sought-after destinations in the Caribbean.

MLS ID: F1410151350700001

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
John Christie
+1 242 322 1041

周边设施

_