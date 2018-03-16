Other Bahamas, The Bahamas

房产描述

This completely renovated paradise is located on the beachfront of Cat Cay offering breathtaking views. This charmer is situated on lush tropical grounds and overlooks the tranquil, private beach with miles of white sand.



Bask in luxurious living in this 4 bedroom residence including a separate guest villa with second kitchen and four car enclosed garage.



The home is beautifully finished featuring: brand new designer custom front made doors, granite and marble counter tops, marble floors, top of the line fixtures, 25 foot ceilings, pella doors, pella windows, sub zero refrigerator and freezer, double wall oven - self cleaning, electric cook top burners, dishwasher and new vanities.



The Great Room is decked with ceiling to floor lava stone fireplace. Master bathroom showcases seamless, hinge free custom made shower doors, bidet and double sinks. All bathrooms have hand held shower heads with 3 way valves.



Other features include a guest house, beach pavilion and outside Jacuzzi. All new features including: driveway, water-pump, water heaters, outside lighting for landscaping, new fans for outside deck, and ultra violet water purifier.



The Cat Cay Club offers wonderful amenities including a 9-hole Golf course, Tennis and Beach Club with an Olympic size pool, a restaurant and bar, an airstrip, and a spacious marina.



Cat Cay, off Bimini, is only 50 miles from South Florida, making it a convenient spot for a weekend home.

