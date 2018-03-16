Paradise Island, The Bahamas

房产描述

Prime development opportunity - beach and harbour frontage. New price!



Allamanda is situated just to the west of Paradise Island's newest and most glamorous address, The Beach Villas - a collection of five amazing homes on approximately 2 acres of land with 200 ft. of beachfront and priced at over $8,000,000. With this as a comparison, Allamanda with just under 4 acres, 553 ft. of beach and 575 ft of harbour front is an incredible opportunity!



Private-island living is enjoyed at this boat-in only, beach/harbour front escape, while still being in close proximity to the exciting activities at Paradise Island and Nassau. Repairs and upgrades can easily restore the true beauty of this scenic gem.



The 4-bedroom, 6-bath estate spans 4,500 sq. ft. and includes a luxurious main house, a separate guest house and staff accommodations. Outdoors, a gazebo, swimming pool and cabana, tennis court, and dockage to accommodate yachts to 130 ft. are further enhancements.



Amazingly priced at 70% less than vacant land prices at nearby Ocean Club Estates, Allamanda is the perfect private retreat or development opportunity.

