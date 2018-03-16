Nassau New Providence, The Bahamas

房产描述

Stunning new beachfront condo development with 600 ft of beach situated on Cable Beach.



It gives us great pleasure to introduce to you this fabulous, new residential development in the heart of Cable Beach. Situated on a beautiful stretch of beach and nestled in a forest of mature foliage you will find “One Cable Beach”. This private, luxury development offers a unique, modern design with outstanding attention to detail, privacy and breathtaking views. A further look into this property will show a variety of special features and amenities along with very competitive pricing.



At this time, we would like to offer you a tour of the property and further details on the condos, lifestyle and how you can be part of the first stage going towards completion.

