在售 - Nassau New Providence, The Bahamas - ¥30,094,100
Nassau New Providence, The Bahamas

约¥30,094,100
原货币价格 $4,750,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3994
    平方英尺

房产描述

Stunning new beachfront condo development with 600 ft of beach situated on Cable Beach.

It gives us great pleasure to introduce to you this fabulous, new residential development in the heart of Cable Beach. Situated on a beautiful stretch of beach and nestled in a forest of mature foliage you will find “One Cable Beach”. This private, luxury development offers a unique, modern design with outstanding attention to detail, privacy and breathtaking views. A further look into this property will show a variety of special features and amenities along with very competitive pricing.

At this time, we would like to offer you a tour of the property and further details on the condos, lifestyle and how you can be part of the first stage going towards completion.

MLS ID: F1403252123700004

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
Vicky Knowles-Andrews
+1 242 322 1041

