在售 - Banner Elk, NC, United States - ¥11,562,470
Banner Elk, NC, 28604 - United States

35 Crestview Lane

约¥11,562,470
原货币价格 $1,825,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

ELK RIVER New 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home will exceed your expectations in quality, design and amenities. Ushered in on entry level with remarkable great room featuring vaulted ceiling and stone fireplace, dining area, distinguished bar, master suite and guest suite. Downstairs is ideal for guests with bedroom, bath, full-size bar, den, office and wine tasting room. Upper level offers quiet elegance with guest suite and sitting area. Generous outdoor living space for relaxed outdoor entertaining. Offered furnished.

上市日期: 2008年11月13日

MLS ID: N/A

联系方式

分部：
Elk River Realty
代理经纪:
Richard (Rick) Foster, II
(828)898-9777

