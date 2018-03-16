高端地产新闻
在售 - Nassau New Providence, The Bahamas - ¥16,947,730
Nassau New Providence, The Bahamas

约¥16,947,730
原货币价格 $2,675,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4000
    平方英尺

房产描述

Feel the tranquility as you overlook the bright turquoise Bahamian waters from this lovely Caves Point penthouse with natural shell stone floors throughout and Gorgeous Crema marfil marble flowing floor to ceiling in all 4 bathrooms.

Imagine sitting below a pickled 19 ft. vaulted ceiling lending a beautiful warmth to the great room that has almost the entire back wall of glass doors allowing you full view of the ocean. This luxury accomodation needs to be seen to be appreciated!

Features of this spacious unit comprised of just over 4,000 sq. ft. include a 60' wrap-around balcony, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, top quality fixtures and appliances.

Current configuration by the owners has made one of the bedrooms a study/office and one a library. Can easily be converted back to 4 full bedrooms.

All countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms are made of granite; 2 brand new central a/c units along with 4 balconies all in an exclusive gated community offering 3 swimming pools, sandy beaches, a fitness centre, and 24 hour security.

MLS ID: F1503111252700003

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
Vicky Knowles-Andrews
+1 242 322 1041

