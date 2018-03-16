Nassau New Providence, The Bahamas

房产描述

Feel the tranquility as you overlook the bright turquoise Bahamian waters from this lovely Caves Point penthouse with natural shell stone floors throughout and Gorgeous Crema marfil marble flowing floor to ceiling in all 4 bathrooms.



Imagine sitting below a pickled 19 ft. vaulted ceiling lending a beautiful warmth to the great room that has almost the entire back wall of glass doors allowing you full view of the ocean. This luxury accomodation needs to be seen to be appreciated!



Features of this spacious unit comprised of just over 4,000 sq. ft. include a 60' wrap-around balcony, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, top quality fixtures and appliances.



Current configuration by the owners has made one of the bedrooms a study/office and one a library. Can easily be converted back to 4 full bedrooms.



All countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms are made of granite; 2 brand new central a/c units along with 4 balconies all in an exclusive gated community offering 3 swimming pools, sandy beaches, a fitness centre, and 24 hour security.

