在售 - Paradise Island, The Bahamas - ¥10,136,960
Paradise Island, The Bahamas

约¥10,136,960
原货币价格 $1,600,000
土地

房产描述

A rare find at Ocean Club Estates. Fully landscaped residential lot being .40 of an acre and located on the Golf Course with great views.
Ocean Club Estates is the one and only residential location to consider for world class elegance and style.

Homeowners enjoy the famous golf course, access to the Mandara Spa, access to the world's largest open air marine habitat, world class shopping, array of dining options, fully equipped fitness facilities and championship-level tennis and basketball courts, world class casino, the Marina at Atlantis, and one of the most beautiful beaches in the world.

MLS ID: F1312030608700007

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
John Christie
+1 242 322 1041

周边设施

周边设施
