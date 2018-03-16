Paradise Island, The Bahamas

房产描述

A rare find at Ocean Club Estates. Fully landscaped residential lot being .40 of an acre and located on the Golf Course with great views.

Ocean Club Estates is the one and only residential location to consider for world class elegance and style.



Homeowners enjoy the famous golf course, access to the Mandara Spa, access to the world's largest open air marine habitat, world class shopping, array of dining options, fully equipped fitness facilities and championship-level tennis and basketball courts, world class casino, the Marina at Atlantis, and one of the most beautiful beaches in the world.