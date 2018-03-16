Eleuthera, The Bahamas

房产描述

Living the pure life is a breeze in this well built, perfectly positioned and impeccably maintained beach home. Pura Vida was designed and constructed with quality and comfort in mind. It captures the natural beauty and appeal of Eleuthera in every detail while offering perfect form and function.



A central open Great Room with high ceilings creates a graceful living experience. A “cook’s kitchen” fully equipped with top notch appliances opens onto the great room providing the perfect mix for gourmet cooking and entertaining.



Two beautiful, spacious and comfortable bedrooms open out onto screened porches to welcome in the cool ocean breeze and sounds of the rolling waves. Full ensuite bathrooms are modern and high-end.



Views through the large wooden framed sliding doors and windows capture the vista of the sea as well as the tropical gardens. Neat sandy paths lead you to different areas of the property where you can enjoy a sunset beverage lounging in a seaside hammock, find a sunny spot to sit and soak in the rays or embrace a little shade under palm trees for your morning cup of coffee.



Meticulously kept grounds showcase a stunning variety of lush, mature, exotic palm trees from around the world. For the bird watcher in all of us, there are many unique species to spy in this part of the island.



The property spills onto one of Eleuthera’s most beautiful pink sand beaches where you can walk for miles and enjoy hours of solitude.



The reefs are rich with sea life and easily accessible from the beach for superb snorkelling. Friendly dolphins often come to visit and play!



There is a two car garage with a studio apartment above. It is equally beautiful and well-built for the perfect guest retreat. The open floor plan provides a large space for relaxing or could easily be used for an artist’s studio.



Pura Vida is centrally located on the island and has the perfect balance of privacy and accessibility. A large cistern provides ample water for the property. Public power, phone and internet services are all in place.



This property is being offered fully furnished and has a healthy rental history. It could be the perfect investment or the perfect island getaway for you!



All amenities that one could need were considered and included. This is an unbeatable turnkey opportunity.



Come find your paradise today!



