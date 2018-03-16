Exumas, The Bahamas

房产描述

Rarely does an island with the attributes of Cave Cay become available. Stunning natural beauty, a protected and private, deep-water harbour and marina with floating cement dock system and 35 dock slips, plus a 2,800 ft private airstrip make this the perfect private island.



Located in the heart of the Exumas and near to famed Musha Cay, Cave Cay is one of the most beautiful spots in the world and is totally self sufficient with water and power supplied by diesel generators, while solar energy can easily be made available. The island is available “as is”, and features unspoiled beaches, lush vegetation, elevations of up to 40 ft. capturing breathtaking views, and a vast excess of compacted sand that can be sold to nearby islands if desired.



Perched atop one of the highest points on the island, the luxurious main house is move-in ready and enjoys 360-degree views and top-of-the-line appointments. Plans for 38 buildings totaling 70,000 sq. ft. include a 3-story houseboat with a marina shop on the first level and a 2-story residence overhead, plus staff and maintenance buildings. A large clubhouse and restaurant, shower and bathroom facilities, and three guest houses with hotel rooms and suites are still under construction.



Approved as a full-fledged commercial operation with approvals for a marina, hotel with an unlimited number of rooms, and clubhouse, this island paradise can be fully completed and operational in 6 months with a full construction crew, or converted for private use as a club or family compound. The owners have thought of everything - all building materials and heavy equipment are included such as tractors, rollers, graders, trucks, golf carts, boats, full and back-up generating systems, machine shops, back-up supplies of all working parts for easy repairs, along with a great team of 6 employees that are intimately familiar with the island. A 118 ft. landing craft and a dredger round off this sales offering.



A once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase a private island that has it all endless possibilities to enhance it to you personal taste.