在售 - Long Island, The Bahamas - ¥47,517,000
Long Island, The Bahamas

约¥47,517,000
原货币价格 $7,500,000
土地

房产描述

This property has a natural protected harbour and beautiful beachfront.

A great investment opportunity - ideal for resort development.

MLS ID: F1305091616719794

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
John Christie
+1 242 322 1041

