在售 - Grand Bahama, The Bahamas - ¥7,602,720
Grand Bahama, The Bahamas

约¥7,602,720
原货币价格 $1,200,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 7000
    平方英尺

房产描述

On elevated grounds with awe inspiring panoramic views of the Lucayan Waterway, this wonderful 5 bedroom 5.5 bath home aims to please.

Nestled on 1.35 acres and surrounded by multi-million dollar homes in prestigious Colony Bay, the home features tiled and hardwood floors, hurricane impact windows and doors, ample natural lighting, high ceilings, and over 7,000 sq. ft. of fantastic living space.

The home includes pool, gazebo, several covered lanai's and is offered fully and luxuriously furnished.

Offering over 215 feet of deep water canal which can easily accommodate large yachts, boaters will love being able to access both the North and South shores of Grand Bahama in just a few minutes either way!

The home has been recently renovated top to bottom, grounds are fully enclosed and the location is ideal being just a few minutes drive to beaches, shopping, restaurants, International Airport, downtown Freeport and entertainment.

This home is a must see!

MLS ID: F1503171851700002

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
Chiara Petrucci
+1 242 351 8501

