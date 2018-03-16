Grand Bahama, The Bahamas

房产描述

On elevated grounds with awe inspiring panoramic views of the Lucayan Waterway, this wonderful 5 bedroom 5.5 bath home aims to please.



Nestled on 1.35 acres and surrounded by multi-million dollar homes in prestigious Colony Bay, the home features tiled and hardwood floors, hurricane impact windows and doors, ample natural lighting, high ceilings, and over 7,000 sq. ft. of fantastic living space.



The home includes pool, gazebo, several covered lanai's and is offered fully and luxuriously furnished.



Offering over 215 feet of deep water canal which can easily accommodate large yachts, boaters will love being able to access both the North and South shores of Grand Bahama in just a few minutes either way!



The home has been recently renovated top to bottom, grounds are fully enclosed and the location is ideal being just a few minutes drive to beaches, shopping, restaurants, International Airport, downtown Freeport and entertainment.



This home is a must see!

