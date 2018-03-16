高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Nassau New Providence, The Bahamas - ¥9,820,180
免费询盘

Nassau New Providence, The Bahamas

约¥9,820,180
原货币价格 $1,550,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4100
    平方英尺

房产描述

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom home in Sandyport. Extra large master bedroom and bathroom. Travertine from Italy throughout. Owner built the home sparing no expense. Electric roll up shutters over French style doors. 2 2 car garage, docks for 40 ft. boat.

Sandyport is one of the most sort after communities in the western area of Nassau. Boat lovers, single professionals and growing families would enjoy living in this gated community. Sandyport is 10 minutes from the airport and is surrounded by top schools, great shopping, fine restaurants and fantastic entertainment.

This is were you need to be!!!

MLS ID: F1502231453700003

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
Vicky Knowles-Andrews
+1 242 322 1041

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
Vicky Knowles-Andrews
+1 242 322 1041

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_