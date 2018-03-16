Abaco, The Bahamas

房产描述

Powell Cay is located approximately three miles north east of Coopers

Town on the mainland, which is the northernmost settlement on the island of Great Abaco. It is located between Spanish Cay and Manjack cay in the Sea of Abaco.



Powell Cay consists of a total footprint of approximately two hundred and

ninety four acres with a portion of the island being owned by the crown and in the process of being made into a nature preserve, which would make the island the ideal place for a 5 star resort location or amazing private retreat.



This portion of the Cay lies in an approximate northwest to southeast

orientation with the northern side having an Atlantic Ocean exposure and

the lee side facing the Sea of Abaco with relative protection. The northern

beach is typical of Atlantic exposure with its shallow profile sandy beach.

This private cay is perfect for a resort project!



Powell Cay is simply one of the most beautiful Cays in the Abacos.

