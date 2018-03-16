高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Abaco, The Bahamas - ¥50,019,562
免费询盘

Abaco, The Bahamas

约¥50,019,562
原货币价格 $7,895,000
其他

房产描述

Powell Cay is located approximately three miles north east of Coopers
Town on the mainland, which is the northernmost settlement on the island of Great Abaco. It is located between Spanish Cay and Manjack cay in the Sea of Abaco.

Powell Cay consists of a total footprint of approximately two hundred and
ninety four acres with a portion of the island being owned by the crown and in the process of being made into a nature preserve, which would make the island the ideal place for a 5 star resort location or amazing private retreat.

This portion of the Cay lies in an approximate northwest to southeast
orientation with the northern side having an Atlantic Ocean exposure and
the lee side facing the Sea of Abaco with relative protection. The northern
beach is typical of Atlantic exposure with its shallow profile sandy beach.
This private cay is perfect for a resort project!

Powell Cay is simply one of the most beautiful Cays in the Abacos.

MLS ID: F1401151245700002

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
John Christie
+1 242 322 1041

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
John Christie
+1 242 322 1041

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_