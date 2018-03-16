高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Nassau New Providence, The Bahamas - ¥30,379,202
Nassau New Providence, The Bahamas

约¥30,379,202
原货币价格 $4,795,000
土地

房产描述

Bluewater Cay is a developer's dream! Set on a peninsula in the south east of Nassau, and at the gateway to the Exuma Cays and outstanding fishing grounds, this development has it all going for it.

14 acres of ocean front residential lots have been subdivided and registered with the Bahamian Government for sale. The majority of all infrastructure development is completed with government approvals in place to sell, or to further subdivide as multi-family units.

The area is suitably appointed to host a gated community with a focus on family taking full advantage of its close proximity to St Andrews International Baccalaureate School or to focus on second home owners looking to take advantage of its easy access to bountiful fishing and boating opportunities.

MLS ID: F1502051837700005

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
Vicky Knowles-Andrews
+1 242 322 1041

周边设施

周边设施
