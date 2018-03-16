高端地产新闻
在售 - Abaco, The Bahamas - ¥8,109,568
Abaco, The Bahamas

约¥8,109,568
原货币价格 $1,280,000
土地

房产描述

This rectangular 64-acre tract of land is located 13 miles north of Marsh Harbour, the capital of Abaco, and ten miles southeast of Treasure Cay.

Set back by 200 feet and running parallel to the Abaco highway for a distance of 2,700 feet, the property features rolling hills with elevations topping 80 feet. These elevations offer stunning views of the Sea of Abaco. Utilities are at the highway, in close proximity.

This Northern Abaco region has experienced significant residential development in recent years, with several middle to upper middle-income developments rapidly absorbed. One of these lies immediately northwest of the property. Two residential developments are currently under construction four miles southeast of the property, one of them featuring a marina which will serve as a landing for Discovery Land's Baker's Bay resort on Guana Cay.

Property: 64 acres
Zoning: Open
Utilities: Abaco highway
Crown Grant: Yes
Vegetation: Coppice, Yellow Pine
Elevations: 80 feet

The Acreage market is coming back in The Bahamas so now is the time to act!!

MLS ID: F1410062136700001

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
John Christie
+1 242 322 1041

