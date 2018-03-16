高端地产新闻
在售 - Grand Bahama, The Bahamas - ¥10,738,842
Grand Bahama, The Bahamas

约¥10,738,842
原货币价格 $1,695,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 6392
    平方英尺

房产描述

Gorgeous Interior.........lush tropical landscaping.......impeccable design. What more could you want! This sensational home situated in Freeports' most exclusive canalfront community could very well be your new retreat!

Boasting over 6000 sq. ft. of living space, this home truly makes Island living 'Better in the Bahamas'.

From the moment you walk through the elegant front door you'll feel as though you've entered into a tropical dream. The expansive open floor plan encompasses a custom kitchen, breakfast area, separate dining area and wide open living space. Open the 28ft wide sliding doors and you'll enjoy that indoor/outdoor living that is most sought after.

The Master Suite and 3 spacious guest suites are all situated with water views. Each with its own ensuite and custom closet.

Other features which are unique to this home include:
Tinted Hurricane Impact Windows
Rough In for Solar Panels and Generator
Large Salt Water Pool
Water Softener
Panasonic VRF A/C system
Travertine and Limestone throughout
Propane and Energy Star Appliances
Thermador 48 Refrigerator
Instant Hot Water Heaters
A 52ft dock with shore power and water round off these features!
Contact your agent for more information on this perfect home.

MLS ID: F1307200619700007

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
Chiara Petrucci
+1 242 351 8501

