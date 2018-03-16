高端地产新闻
在售 - Nassau New Providence, The Bahamas - ¥23,441,720
Nassau New Providence, The Bahamas

约¥23,441,720
原货币价格 $3,700,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 6500
    平方英尺

房产描述

This one and a half storey estate home is situated on 2.6 acres of sweeping manicured lawns.

The first floor of this classic residence comprises a living room, dining room, kitchen, foyer, entertainment room, laundry room, one bedroom, one bathroom, and three car garage with electronic doors. The second floor features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an exercise room.

The cooling system is supported by five central air conditioning units, one
7 1/2 ton, three 5 ton, and another smaller unit. This property has a pool house at the rear with a very large patio area and a pump room that includes a water softener unit.

The home also has concrete and asphalt driveways for access to and around the property. This estate is completely enclosed by an attractive wall at the front with automatic gates and an eight foot chain link fence around the remaining perimeter of the property.

MLS ID: F1405271225700001

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
Vicky Knowles-Andrews
+1 242 322 1041

周边设施

