在售 - Nassau New Providence, The Bahamas - ¥9,503,400
Nassau New Providence, The Bahamas

约¥9,503,400
原货币价格 $1,500,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2325
    平方英尺

房产描述

Features of this fourth floor, fully furnished condo include panoramic views, central air conditioning, granite countertops, modern kitchen with all appliances including dishwasher, nice finishes throughout, crown moldings, spacious patios, high ceilings -- over 9 feet, tiled floors and carpeted bedrooms.

Spacious living and dining room areas with wet bar, security intercom system, and fully equipped utility room, spacious bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, large closets, and 2 assigned parking spaces, along with extra guest parking.

MLS ID: F1405272126700001

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
John Christie
+1 242 322 1041

周边设施

周边设施
