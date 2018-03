房产描述

An 11-mile long, beach-studded island, four miles off New Providence and Paradise Island, Lots 117 and 118 are truly the most beautiful lots in the Rose Island Beach and Harbour Club.



Offering over 76,500 sq. ft. of prime land, the north end of this property borders the ocean and offers a white sand beach, while the south side borders a waterway canal with full dock capabilities for your luxury yacht.