Abaco, The Bahamas

Red Bay is a 105-acre property located 8 miles northwest of Marsh Harbour, the capital of Abaco, and less than half a mile from the Abaco Highway. The site has gently rolling topography with elevations reaching 60 feet, and runs parallel to a private road for a length of 2,100 feet. The property also includes easement access to a fine beach at the nearby Red Bays coastline. Utilities are available at the highway.



The region in which the property is located has experienced significant residential development in recent years, with several middle to upper middle-income developments successfully sold out. Two communities are currently under development directly east of the property, one of which will include a marina to serve as a landing for Discovery Land's Baker's Bay resort on Great Guana Cay.



The owner also hold a 27-acre tract of land with beach frontage, Red Rock Point, situated immediately northeast of the property, adjacent to the aforementioned marina development.



Property: 105 acres

Zoning: Open

Utilities: Abaco highway

Crown Grant: Yes

Vegetation: Varied pine trees

Elevations: 60 feet

Frontage: 2,100 feet



