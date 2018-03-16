高端地产新闻
在售 - Abaco, The Bahamas - ¥13,304,760
Abaco, The Bahamas

约¥13,304,760
原货币价格 $2,100,000
房产描述

Red Bay is a 105-acre property located 8 miles northwest of Marsh Harbour, the capital of Abaco, and less than half a mile from the Abaco Highway. The site has gently rolling topography with elevations reaching 60 feet, and runs parallel to a private road for a length of 2,100 feet. The property also includes easement access to a fine beach at the nearby Red Bays coastline. Utilities are available at the highway.

The region in which the property is located has experienced significant residential development in recent years, with several middle to upper middle-income developments successfully sold out. Two communities are currently under development directly east of the property, one of which will include a marina to serve as a landing for Discovery Land's Baker's Bay resort on Great Guana Cay.

The owner also hold a 27-acre tract of land with beach frontage, Red Rock Point, situated immediately northeast of the property, adjacent to the aforementioned marina development.

Property: 105 acres
Zoning: Open
Utilities: Abaco highway
Crown Grant: Yes
Vegetation: Varied pine trees
Elevations: 60 feet
Frontage: 2,100 feet

Don't miss this great development opportunity.

MLS ID: F1410062136700003

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
John Christie
+1 242 322 1041

