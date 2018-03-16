高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Eleuthera, The Bahamas - ¥24,708,840
免费询盘

Eleuthera, The Bahamas

约¥24,708,840
原货币价格 $3,900,000
土地

房产描述

This majestic 2.23 acre beachfront piece of land comprising of 2 lots combined, is situated on the tranquil Windermere Island in beautiful Eleuthera.

Enjoy a white sand beach, blue-hued waters, sunny skies and peaceful island living.

Windermere Island is connected to Eleuthera by gated bridge access.

MLS ID: F1305091616707841

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
John Christie
+1 242 322 1041

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
John Christie
+1 242 322 1041

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_