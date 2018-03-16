Nassau New Providence, The Bahamas

房产描述

This three bedroom two bathroom home with office has one of the highest elevations in New Providence and panoramic ocean views to the north, lakes to the south and New Providence to the east.



Built in 2001, this 4,800 sq. ft. home with 1,500 sq.ft. wrap around terrace and two car garage is constructed for safety and security. It is built with concrete block, a Bermuda roof, PVC hurricane windows, electric shutters and steel doors. As you enter the home though a large foyer, you are greeted with instant views of the ocean in a warm spacious open plan living and dining room with a 30 beamed cathedral ceiling constructed of cedar.



There is central air throughout, and with the large airy windows, hilltop breezes, 10.5 foot ceilings and ceiling fans the house stays very cool. The open plan family room and kitchen invites family gatherings and the home tempts you to outdoor living with most rooms leading to covered porch areas.



The kitchen boasts custom made cabinets, pretty light green Corian countertops and stainless steel appliances with a large six burner gas stove and grill. The expansive master suite spans the eastern third of the home with an office, walk in closet, master bathroom with dual vanities, separate tub and shower. A 900 sq. ft. space above the garage is ready to customize with room for two bedrooms and a bathroom.



Fully landscaped, the property has a paved driveway and irrigation and electrical outlets throughout the yard. The yard is fully enclosed with an electric gate and security lighting. It is outfitted with a large cistern, water purifier, softener and reverse osmosis system. There is a back-up generator to provide lights and water during power outages.

