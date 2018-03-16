高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Eleuthera, The Bahamas - ¥15,205,440
免费询盘

Eleuthera, The Bahamas

约¥15,205,440
原货币价格 $2,400,000
土地

房产描述

Incredible sea-to-sea property on one of The Bahamas' best beaches, Lot 21 is now reduced!

Prime beachfront parcel on spectacular Windermere Island. Enjoy 233 ft. of sandy beach on the Atlantic Ocean with protected views and mooring on Savannah Sound, making a perfect spot for a small dock and guest cottage.

Winderemere Island is accessible by a gated bridge with 24 hour security and all utilities. Enjoy the ultimate in private, beachfront living.

This property has it all and is very reasonably priced. Offers welcome.

MLS ID: F1305091616707765

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
John Christie
+1 242 322 1041

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
John Christie
+1 242 322 1041

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_