10 acres situated 100 feet off of the eastern side of the Queens Highway, about a mile southeast of Man-O-War Sound, Andros. A 40 foot access road leads to the property. The property is 660 feet by 762 feet. The property is open zoned, utilities are available from overhead supply on the Queens Highway.



The property is near the beaches and wooded shoreline. Fresh Creek is the closest food stores, bank, school, clinic, and airport.