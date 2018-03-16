Grand Bahama, The Bahamas

房产描述

Designed for gracious island living, comfortable elegance abounds in this inviting and newly finished canalfront home situated in one of the island's most desirable neighborhoods. Encompassing over 5,100 sq. ft. this 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home is fully outfitted with all modern luxuries, top quality appliances and only the finest finishes. Gourmet's will love the custom kitchen with fine wood cabinetry, granite countertops, and decorative tile. An adjacent room boast a granite topped built in wet bar with plenty of space for entertaining. The beautifully tiled lanai and sparkling pool with heated spa tub provide an ideal setting for BBQ's, and dinners al fresco.



You'll love the superb staircase leading you up to a fabulous master suite with ensuite bathroom inclusive of spa tub and separate stand-up shower. Panoramic water and garden views await from the expansive balcony outside the master and guest bedrooms. Boaters will love the home's proximity to the ocean. Just hop in your boat and zip on out to the great Atlantic in less than 5 minutes. Owner is motivated take advantage of this opportunity today!