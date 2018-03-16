Eleuthera, The Bahamas

房产描述

Situated on just over 3 acres on the exclusive Windermere Island, Far Horizons was the last commission designed by Hal Levitt before his long successful career ended at 79 years of age.



Harold Levitt is perhaps best remembered for the homes he designed for Hollywood’s elite, including Walter Mirish, Steven Spielberg, and Lew Wasserman. Mr. Levitt started his own architectural practice in the early 1950’s after working for the famous residential designer Roland Coate and then Burton Schutt. His best known creations reflect the modern design philosophies of mid-century Los Angeles.



His houses are now coveted by the architecturally aware. His commission for Vidal Sassoon, a mid-20th-century house in Los Angeles, was what they were looking for. It's all about shapes”, said the creator of modern hairstyling empire, responding to the crisp angles of the steel-and-glass house perched above Beverly Hills. Also Jennifer Aniston has just purchased a Levitt design for $15 million in Beverly Hills. Mr. Levitt’'s natural graciousness combined with his artistic vision made the ideal combination for a residential designer, and over his half-century career Mr. Levitt built long lasting relationships with many of his clients. Mr. Levitt also designed many notable commercial projects such as the Riviera Hotel in Las Vegas and the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences Building in Los Angeles.



Far Horizons is a model interpenetration of the indoors and outdoors that was used extensively within Mr. Levitt’s work over his career. Large glass surfaces, interior courtyards, and surprising entry sequences were all used throughout his residential work in efforts to blur the boundary between the interior and exterior. In many of the homes he designed a solid large-scale door will appear from the street as the entrance, but the door will instead lead to a protected courtyard.



Construction on Far Horizons was completed in 2008. The residence has three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and a large double-sided fireplace between the dining room and living room. Splendid, tall glass windows that face the sea make the most of the view, while a large open deck overlooks the beach. The home is built into the dunes and blends beautifully with the surrounding beachscape.



Far Horizons is sold fully furnished and is 100% turnkey. There is a salt water heated pool and cabana, and a two storey, sea view guest house to the back of the property comprising 1 bedroom in 1,500 sq. ft. The grounds are fully irrigated with its own wells, and abundance of fruit trees and flowering plants.



With 300 ft. of beach this is a beautiful location for your dream home or residential development.



Windermere Island is a gated community, connected by bridge to Eleuthera, and offers 24 hour security, a private club and peace of mind.