Harbour Island, The Bahamas

Fabulous Pierre Island enjoys stunning, elevated 360 degree views of Three Islands Bay, the Atlantic ocean, Harbour Island, and Eleuthera. The 16 acre private island has a main house, guest house and caretakers quarters. Electricity and water supply are available on the island for your comfort and convenience and there is also a large generator, water tank and storage building. Gazebos and a waterfront bar enjoy the sweeping ocean views.



There are paved pathways throughout the island and a substantial dock is located on the south side. Lush native greenery includes 150 coconut trees, thriving bird life, as well as a tennis court foundation. Famous Harbour Island with it's gourmet restaurants, marinas, and shopping is just a 15 minute boat ride away. Perfectly located!



Pierre Island would be an ideal development property for a small luxury resort with all the sophistication and charm of a pristine private island only minutes away from the ultimate island playground of Harbour Island.



Don't miss this opportunity!