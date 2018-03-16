高端地产新闻
在售 - Harbour Island, The Bahamas - ¥38,013,600
Harbour Island, The Bahamas

约¥38,013,600
原货币价格 $6,000,000
其他

  • 3000
    平方英尺

Fabulous Pierre Island enjoys stunning, elevated 360 degree views of Three Islands Bay, the Atlantic ocean, Harbour Island, and Eleuthera. The 16 acre private island has a main house, guest house and caretakers quarters. Electricity and water supply are available on the island for your comfort and convenience and there is also a large generator, water tank and storage building. Gazebos and a waterfront bar enjoy the sweeping ocean views.

There are paved pathways throughout the island and a substantial dock is located on the south side. Lush native greenery includes 150 coconut trees, thriving bird life, as well as a tennis court foundation. Famous Harbour Island with it's gourmet restaurants, marinas, and shopping is just a 15 minute boat ride away. Perfectly located!

Pierre Island would be an ideal development property for a small luxury resort with all the sophistication and charm of a pristine private island only minutes away from the ultimate island playground of Harbour Island.

Don't miss this opportunity!

MLS ID: F1305091616706145

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
John Christie
+1 242 322 1041

